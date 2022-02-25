Quorum helicopter crash

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, yesterday, blamed the crash of Quorum Aviation Limited Bell 206B3 helicopter on insufficient fuel at low altitude and low speed, which led to the loss of control in flight.

The chopper, marked 5N-BQW, crashed at Opebi, Ikeja, in Lagos on August 20, 2020, claiming three lives on board.

Releasing the report on the investigation of the chopper and other crashes, in Lagos, the AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, said: “The decision to continue the flight towards the intended destination with insufficient fuel, instead of landing as soon as practicable in line with section 12.12 of Quorum Aviation Limited Operations Manual, Part A, contributed to the crash.

“Lack of effective management supervision of the airline’s flight operations, inadequate safety oversight of Quorum Aviation Limited was also a factor.”

The AIB, which made three safety recommendations on the accident and others, said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, should ensure that Air Operator Certificate, AOC, holders who wish to combine flight duties with multiple post holder positions, provide NCAA with comprehensive safety risk mitigation measures to ensure that safe operation can be achieved.

“Safety recommendation 2021-024: The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority should focus its safety oversight to ensure that Quorum Aviation Limited takes steps to prevent further violation of its approved operating procedures and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“Safety recommendation 2021-025, Quorum Aviation Limited should ensure that all its personnel are well acquainted with their respective schedules of responsibilities and capable of discharging their duties effectively by the company’s Approved Standard Operating Procedures.”

The Bureau also released four other accident reports, including the final report of the accident involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Air Tractor AT-401B Aircraft with registration 5N-BTV which occurred at Rukubi Village 90 NM South-East of Abuja on October 4, 2018.

