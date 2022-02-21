AfroCandy loses mum

By Benjamin Njoku
United States, US-based Nigerian actress, Judith Mazagwu, popularly known as Afrocandy, is currently heartbroken following the demise of her mother.
She broke the news on her Instagram page on Monday evening.
Afrocandy, in her post, wrote: “I am currently heartbroken. I was planning to see you this forthcoming Easter celebration.”
Friends and admirers of the mother of two have been sending their condolences.
She’s expected to be in the country soon for the funeral rites.