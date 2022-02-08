Adebogun and Ogunsan

The Chairman of Executive Group; Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), and Board of Trustee Member, Caleb University, Ayo Ogunsan, has heaped praises on the founder and proprietor of Caleb University, Dr. Oladega Adebogun.

As congratulatory messages keep rolling in for the educationist cum entrepreneur who clocks 64 today, Ogunsan has described him as a man of vision, outstanding achievements, and enviable character.’

In a press statement made available to newsmen today, Ogunsan, who was recently appointed on the board of the institution, said Adebogun has excelled in all fronts, particularly raising the flag high in the education sector he has found himself.

His words: ‘It gives me all joy to be identified with a man in the calibre of Dr. Oladega Adebogun. When you meet a man who is energetic and focused on his chosen profession such that he makes an impact there, you cannot but let the world know while encouraging him to continue. That’s how to get to Eldorado.

‘Here is a man of vision, outstanding achievements, and enviable character who continues to excel in all fronts, setting the pace, blazing the trail, and leaving a good footprint on education in the country. He is an astute educationist, a seasoned school administrator and an erudite entrepreneur of global standards.

‘For somebody so amazing and influential, you deserve more than just ceremonial birthday wishes. I do pray that heaven’s best won’t elude you this year and beyond.‘May each day of your year ahead be wonderful, at least as wonderful as the person you are, and bring the same joy to your heart as you do to all those around you. Happy birthday to you, sir.’

Recall that, at an early stage in life, Adebogun had a vision of impacting and transforming the lives of young children. To achieve this goal, he studied at the University of Port-Harcourt and the Lagos State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Educational Administration, and a Masters in Educational Management respectively. He also obtained a Ph.D. (in Educational Administration and Planning) at the Bayero University, Kano.

Having nurtured a vision for establishing an educational institution with a strong emphasis on unmatchable academic excellence and towering moral values, Dr. Adebogun established the Caleb International School in the heart of Lagos State Capital, Ikeja, in 1986, before establishing Caleb University on January 7, 2008.