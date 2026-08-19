Canada warns applicants against fake documents, false information

…Says offenders risk refusal, five-year ban

The Canadian government has warned immigration and citizenship applicants against submitting fake or altered documents or providing false information in their applications, saying such acts constitute fraud and can attract serious consequences.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the warning in a post on its official X platform on Wednesday, stressing that applicants remain responsible for all information and documents submitted on their behalf, even where an immigration representative completes the application.

According to IRCC, document fraud can involve falsifying or altering passports and travel documents, visas, academic credentials, language test results, employment records, letters of acceptance, proof of relationships, police certificates and court documents, among others.

The department also warned that providing false medical information or documents, or misrepresenting physical presence in Canada when applying for permanent residence renewal or citizenship, could amount to fraud.

IRCC said an application containing false information or documents could be refused, while the applicant could be barred from entering Canada for at least five years.

Other possible consequences include a permanent record of fraud with IRCC, removal of permanent resident status or Canadian citizenship, a five-year prohibition on applying for citizenship and removal from Canada.

The department further stressed that applicants cannot avoid responsibility by claiming that a representative, interpreter or consultant submitted the false information.

“You are responsible for all the information in your application, even if a representative fills it out for you,” IRCC said.

The agency urged applicants to ensure that every document and piece of information submitted in an application is genuine and accurate.

It also warned applicants to be cautious when dealing with immigration representatives, noting that representatives who advise clients to provide false information or documents are breaking the law.

IRCC said it works with the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, foreign law enforcement agencies and organisations that issue identity and status documents to detect and investigate immigration fraud.

The department said it also verifies documents with issuing authorities and uses other programme-integrity measures to identify fraudulent applications.

IRCC added that its focus is on identifying those responsible for immigration and citizenship fraud rather than punishing people who have been victims of fraudulent schemes. It urged members of the public to report suspected immigration fraud through the appropriate official channels.