By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday disclosed that a total of 965 Boko Haram terrorist’s and their families members surrendered to troops in the North East in the last 21 days following aggressive land and air onslaughts on the hideouts and dens of the terrorists.

Of particular significance was 104 terrorist’s and their family members from the ISWAP group who surrendered early this week.

This is just as DHQ stated that troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated more than 120 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East in the last three weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko who made this known while briefing on military operations across the country in Abuja disclosed that several ISWAP commanders including their Amir and some foreign mercenaries who make improvised explosive devices were also killed during the air raids and land operations.

Onyeuko noted that 25 abducted victims were rescued during the operations while 50 terrorists were arrested from different locations by the gallant troops with 5 gun trucks and cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

He said, “Some of the areas which the operations were conducted are Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area. Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State. Troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“Notably the air interdiction eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter. An ISWAP Senior Commander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike…”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA