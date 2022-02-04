Ossai Ovie Success

The Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Special Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has asked youths not to envy skit makers buying houses and cars.

Ossai on his Facebook and Instagram page noted that 60% of skit makers are fraudsters.

“Some of them are into fraud, drugs trafficking, and some other crimes but using skit making as a cover up .

“The rate at which we keep seeing skit makers buying houses and exotic cars is alarming.

“I am not against their progress but there is something fetching about some skit makers buying houses and cars.

“Most of them, we don’t even know them and they will just come online and announce their new houses and cars.”

“The truth is that they are deceiving the majority of our people making it look like their legit hustle are not paying.

“A few weeks ago that one popular skit maker was convicted.

“We are quick to celebrate quick wealth.

“For the true legit skit makers, May God bless you all but for those deceiving us, may God expose you all,” he said.