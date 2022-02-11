.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A group, the Southern Youths For Sustainable Development, has thrown its weight behind the Arewa Movement For Actionable Change (AMFAC) which called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to run for Nigeria’s president next year.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, SYSD Director of Media and Publicity, Edward Emosa, said described as courageous, the move by the Northern group to prevail on the governor to contest the highest office in the land, saying ethnic and religious divides should not find a place in the country’s politics.

He also said, “The numerous achievements of Gov Emmanuel Udom are finally being appreciated by people from various parts of the country. The spokesman reiterated that such achievements should never go unnoticed.

“Remarkable achievements and great victories are carried on the shoulders of men with a vision on a mission for a course which is greater than them, over the years Gov Udom has been doing great things for the people of Akwa Ibom. Such a selfless leader must be enabled to take over the affairs of the Nation in such a critical time.

“We the southern youths applaud the Arewa Movement for Actionable Change for their courageous move despite the divide that has been a problem for decades in the country.

“It is such a great feeling to see that they can think beyond any sentiment and personal interest and reach out for a credible candidate irrespective of where he is from. With such character, I believe that the unity of this country will be restored,” he said.

Emosa, however, called on Nigerians across the country to prevail on Gov Udom to contest for the presidency in order to “replicate what he did to Akwa Ibom in the whole nation.”