By Chioma Onuegbu

AHEAD of the 2023 general election in the country, a gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Owodiong has advised the electorate to support and vote for competent persons into the various elective positions.

Owodiong who has declared interest to join the governorship race on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), gave the advice weekend during his consultation of the Chapter Officers of the party in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area.

He also urged them not to choose or vote aspirants seeking public offices for their personal and selfish interest.

He stressed that the state needs competent and selfless leaders at national and state levels in order to promote development and progress in the state, noting that he is in the governorship race to bring his wealth of experience to remarkably turn around the state’s fortune.

He stressed: “The people of Akwa Ibom should shine their eyes now. We must get it right to enhance our development and progress, we must strive to protect our democracy by ensuring that our votes count.

“Also we must choose competent people at all levels of public office against those with pecuniary benefits. I decided to join the race to make a difference in the style of governance; by improving the quality of education, ensure massive agricultural implementation/food sufficiency and real empowerment of citizens etc”

Responding, the chapter chairman of the PDP in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Pastor Uwem Etim extolled the qualities of the aspirant and prayed God to see him through the primaries and in the general election.

“The good lord who has started a good job in you will make it perfect. We will stand with you through the race to the end, in appreciation of what you have done for us in this community and the state” Etim assured.

Similarly, former member of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Eyakno Etukudo described the aspiration of Obong Ide Owodiong as timely, stressing that he has no doubt that he would make a good governor given his show of love and compassion to humanity especially indigent members of the society.

Other speakers at the event including beneficiaries of Owodiong’s benevolence assured him of their support.

