The United Nations, UN, has condemned the recent attacks that claimed the lives of several residents in Zamfara State, calling on the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

Secretary-General of the UN, Mr Antonio Guterres, in a statement by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, assured the Nigerian government of the UN’s support in the fight against terrorists and other criminals.

According to the statement, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Nigeria’s Zamfara State in which scores of civilians were killed. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice. The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.”

Recall that several villagers were killed in recent attacks by bandits on two local government areas of Zamfara.

About four villages were razed in the attacks that lasted more than 48 hours in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs.

The killings attracted condemnation from various individuals and groups within Nigeria, and from the international community including President Muhammadu Buhari.

While condemning the attacks in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said: “The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackling the monster of terrorism head-on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.”