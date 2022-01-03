.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Irked by the abuse meted out by a serving policewoman on her 10-year-old niece for allegedly stealing Christmas meat, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji has ordered the arrest of a policewoman.

The personnel identified as Ruth, inflicted severe injuries on her niece, identified as Miracle and the shout of pain and anguish attracted neighbours who subsequently reported the matter at Dutse Police Station.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the arrest of the Policewoman adding that investigations have commenced into the incident as ordered by the CP.

Ruth, who resides at the Dutse Alhaji area of the Federal Capital Territory, was said to have caught Miracle stealing a piece of meat from her pot of soup on Christmas Eve and in anger, tied the Miracle’s two hands and dipped them inside boiling water.

Neighbours who heard her cries alerted the police and Miracle was rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital.

Sources said, “On Christmas Eve, she caught the young girl stealing a piece of meat from her pot of soup which she prepared for Christmas.

“She was angry with her and tied the two hands of her niece with rope and put them inside hot water.

“Her neighbours heard her crying aloud and later she ran out. They were surprised at what they saw.

“The girl sustained serious injuries on the two hands, and one of the neighbours, who could not bear it, called the police.

“It was the police that rushed her to the General Hospital in Kubwa. The policewoman is still at the Dutse Alhaji division.”

