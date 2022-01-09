..bags good mother, (Ezinne) award in Anglican Church

By Chinedu Adonu

Ezinne, Magrate Nwakaego Ali, a 70-year-old widow from Amufie community in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu State, has appealed to state governments to assist widows in any way they can, pointing out that most widows depend on charity and handouts to live.

Mrs Ali said some widows are facing lots of challenges and consistent persecution in the hands of husband’s relations and others, stressing that government intervention is needed to allow widows have sense of belonging.

She made this call during a Thanksgiving mass on Sunday at Victory Anglican Church, Amufie in Igbo-Eze North to celebrate her award of good mother (Ezinne) coloration in Christendom.

While regretting the pains widows pass through in the hands of government agents, Ali said that what government normally send to widows disappears before getting to them. She charged widows to look unto God who is their husband, adding that “human being can fail but God doesn’t fail.”

Speaking about the award, Mrs Ali who expressed joy for what God has done for her, charged other women to worship God both in Spirit and in flesh to receive the blessings of God. She stated that many other women who have the merit would be coronated as “Ezinne” in the next mothering Sunday day celebration.

“The Government is trying for widows but God is so compassionate for us. The problem we are having is those the Government send to deliver the message to us. The Government agents do seize what was sent to us by the government. It wouldn’t have been so difficult for widows like this, if things sent for us get to us. My prayer is that God and Government will intervene on the matter to allow what is sent to widows to get to them.

“I am very happy, so delighted. I wasn’t expecting it but God made it happen. I praise God’s name for giving me and my family abundant life to witness today’s occasion. I pray for continuous unity which we have being enjoying. I pray for peace.

“I urge other women worshipers to work hard in worshipping God to receive the award of Ezinne. Ezinne is meant for all of us but they need to show consistent in worshipping God,” she said..

She lauded her Sons, daughters and friends for being so supportive, praying that God would met everybody’s needs and bless their family.

The presiding priest, Ven, Dr. Ugochukwu Ijeudo during his sermon urged the faithful to form the habit of arms giving, being passionate, sacrifice, obedience and faith in God to receive God’s salvation.

Regretting the ugly situation and difficulties in the country, Ven, Ijeudo charged christians to confess positively to receive positive answer from God.

“Today one of our mother is here to thank God for his mercies and love. According to what happened in John 6:1-13 where God used two loaves of bread and five fish to feed 5000 men, it can happen in our own time if we form the habit of giving, Passion, sacrifice and obedience. We should as well confess not negatively no matter the situation of things in our life, learn to confess positively with faith and God will answer our prayers,” he said.

