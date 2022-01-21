…as electoral bill passes into law

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A bill to establish a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

This was as the lawmakers also passed into law the electoral bill.

Titled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill 2021, it was sponsored by Hon. Samuel Akinfolarin.

Details of the bill showed that it consists of 31 sections, 1 schedule and a supplemental of regulations of the proceedings of the Board, committees and miscellaneous of the trust Fund.

Principally, the Bill seeks to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill; control of Special Intervention Fund established under section 3; provide sustainable sources of funds for National Youth Service Corps; train and retraining of Corps Members under the National Youth Service Scheme; development National Youth Service Corps camps and Skills/Entrepreneurial training centres across the country; improve the general welfare of corps and corporate with all relevant ministries and agencies of Government to in improving corps members human capital development.

Leading the debate on the general principle of the bill, Akinfolarin said the bill will help promoting the spirit of self reliance in the corps members.

He said: “This bill that if passed by this Honourable House will have an everlasting impact on job creation and empowerment of thousands of Nigerian youths.

“In the early years of the establishment of National Youth Service Corps, the scheme has been able to carry out diligently its objectives under the National Youth Service Corps Act, the management of the Scheme has not only trained, equipped and empowered corps members enrolled under the scheme alone, but has instilled patriotism and the spirit of nationalism in Corps members.

“Mr. Speaker, Hon. Colleagues, introducing National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill will complement the activities of the Scheme and further help in promoting the spirit of self-reliant and entrepreneurship among the corps members through the Trust Fund. Corps Members and supporting staff would be trained and introduced to various skills which would make them establish a self-sustained business after the completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps.

“I am very mindful of the skills development training of Corps Members during their camps before being deployed to their various places of assignment. The Entrepreneurship Development programmed of the National Youth Service Scheme (i.e SAED), is not total, and comprehensive to harness the endowed potentials, skills and chosen field of Corps Members”.

Similarly, the House passed into law the electoral act (amendment) bill.

It is titled “Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act, No. 6, 2010 and Enact the Electoral Bill, 2021 to Regulate the Conduct of Elections in the Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory; and for Related Matters (HB. 981)”.

The leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa moved the motion for the bill.

It was seconded by his deputy, Hon. Peter Akpatason.

It was then read for the third time and passed by the House.