The development of South East and South South regions would be a focal point as South East South South Professionals of Nigeria, SESSPN, holds its annual general meeting in Lagos.

The forum is scheduled to take place on January 30, 2022,at Prime Chinese Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 3pm.

This was stated in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Collins Steve Ugwu.

According to the statement, “the regions’ development emergencies deserve continuous critical focus as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic sustainability and growth, hence the imperative of all professionals to attend in person or virtually.

“The President of the group, Hannibal Uwaifo added that development is a fruit of knowledge and good governance. The challenge of professionals to ensure the knowledge is available to those that govern, for greater impact on the governed.”