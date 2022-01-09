.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, told the Federal Government to stop what it described as harassment of priests who speak in favour of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It, however, commended men and women of God who “devoted their time and energy to pray for the protection” of Kanu.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled: Nigeria Government Should Stop Harassing the Clergy for Speaking in Favour of Nnamdi Kanu’, named some of the men of God allegedly harassed as Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministries Enugu, and Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly know as Ebube Mmunso, of Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State.

IPOB’s statement reads: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are warning the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop using the Department of State Services, DSS, to intimidate, harass and humiliate men and women of God because they spoke the truth about the maltreatment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“People should not be harassed because of their religious views. Nigeria is not for a particular ethnic group alone. People of God Almighty should rise and talk in unison. They have started with Ejike Mbaka.

“We wish to commend men and women of God who devoted their precious time and energy to pray for the protection of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated in the DSS custody in Abuja since June 2021.

“The prayers of these men of God have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022. We discovered that this ethnic group controlling the Federal Government of Nigeria and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Fr. Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Ministries and Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Mmunso in Idemili, Anambra State.”

