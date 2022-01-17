By Kingsley Omonobi & Davies Iheamnachor

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, weekend, intercepted about 1.5 million tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra State and heading to Yauri, Kebbi State.

The drugs were intercepted in Edo State just as another 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, in Kano State by NDLEA operatives.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said: “In addition, a total of N1,413,344 was seized with arms and ammunition from a suspected bandit and a drug kingpin in Plateau State while over 137.754 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered during interdiction operations across seven states in the past week.”

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo State on January 14, 2022, intercepted a trailer from Onitsha and going to Yauri in Kebbi State.

A thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of psychotropic substances concealed under legitimate goods.

The driver of the truck, Bashir Lawali, 30, was arrested with Abubakar Sani, 30, and Ali Abubakar, 19, while the exhibits in Kano were seized from one Sa’idu Yahya, 31.

Attempts by drug traffickers to export 73 parcels of cannabis (34.05kg) concealed in foodstuff plastic containers to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos were frustrated by operatives on January 8, the same way another 50 parcels of cannabis consignment (27.25kg) meant for the United States were also intercepted at the export shed of the airport January 11 and at least three suspects so far arrested.

Meanwhile, the agency operatives in Rivers State also arrested four suspected drug dealers in the state.

The operatives, who stormed a notorious drug joint at Trailer Park, Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of the state also seized 1,085.6kg of assorted hard drugs and psychotropic substances, consisting 19.4kg of Cannabis Sativa, 120.2kg of Methamphetamine (Mkpurunmiri), 40.4 grams of Diazapam, 900 grams of Tramadol, 3.9 grams of Rohypnol, and 1.7kg of Exol 5.

Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, Assistant Commander of Narcotics and the Public Affairs Officer of the command, said the operation was carried out last Thursday based on an intelligence report.

Ogbumgbada said the suspects have been detained while further investigations into their activities have also begun.

