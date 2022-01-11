THE National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, in Lagos State, yesterday, suspended its three-day warning strike.

The nurses had embarked on a three-day warning strike to protest poor remuneration and working conditions in the Lagos State health sector.

Speaking after an emergency congress, chairman of the NANNM in Lagos State, Olurotimi Awojide said: “We appreciate the governor for his prompt response; we had a marathon meeting with him and other stakeholders. We are hopeful that implementation on our demands will commence immediately.

“It is on this note that we are suspending the strike to give room for the implementation of our demands. All nurses in the state are expected back at their duty post by 8:00 on Tuesday.”