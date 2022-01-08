J Jeff

What the discerning gospel followers and lovers would describe as the complete gospel hip-hop package may have been pushed out at last, by a gifted young man, simply called J. Jeff, a Nigerian born gospel hip-hop act, based in faraway Japan.

His long-awaited album, titled “I Am Moving On” is on all music digital platforms, loaded with songs like “I am Blessed”, “Faith in God”, “Party in Heaven, “ “Arise and Shine” and a few other tracks.

Interestingly, the work featured collaborations from various celebrated acts like Pupa Orits Wiliki, Righteous man, the multiple awards-winning gospel reggae powerhouse and Carol Cee. It showcased the great production imprints of Righteous man and Kbeat, courtesy of Bigtown International Rekordz.

J. Jeff’s recording company, Vision of Christ Entertainment (VCE), topped this great production with a long awaited and timely promotion video of the song “ I Will Praise His Name”, featuring Carol Cee and directed by Lexten.

J. Jeff work, is essentially seen as the VCE’s first project which, has actually gulped time, creative energy and good money in their efforts to package him properly and is already enjoying massive radio airplay worldwide and the necessary endorsements from some top musicians, actors, OAPs and entrepreneurs like gospel reggae giant, Buchi, veteran Nollywood actor, Keppy Bassey Expeyoung, one of Nigeria’s finest mixers, DJ Humility, Ital Sound Cinc, Covenant Child, US stationed gospel minister, Samsoft and hip-hop head, Asuzu, the Zulu and many others who are also involved.