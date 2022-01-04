By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday warned that it will not tolerate any violation of South East and Igbo women, under any guise by security agencies and their workers.

IPOB also said that the people of the people of Orlu zone celebrated Christmas and New Year peacefully because the wicked abductors of Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s abductors were exposed.

The pro-Biafra group alleged the allege abductors of Nwosu were not exposed timeously, perpetrators would have as usual quickly probably kill him after some days blamed their evil on ESN to further heighten tension and project IPOB and ESN, as terrorists group.

IPOB further alleged that the Police and Army are using frustration and lack of professionalism in discharging their duties to cook up lies against the people of South East, particularly in Imo State.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled “We will not accept violation of Biafra women by any criminal under the guise of any security agency”, also warned the Senator Hope Uzodimma led Imo State the All Progressives Congress, APC, that Imo people have had enough of their intimidation and harassment of innocent citizens and residents of the state.

IPOB’ s statement read, “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to warn security agencies in South East and Igbo land in general that we will not accept violation of Biafra women by any criminal under the guise of any security agency”

“Following the frustration and lack of professionalism by the Nigeria security agencies, they have as usual resorted to lies and propaganda to deceive the gullible minds.

“The Nigeria Army and Police have been parading and killing innocent citizens in Imo State, and they started with falsehood to demonize their innocent Imo victims. They can only deceive those who don’t know what is happening in Imo State, since Hope Uzodinma led Imo State government and his All Progressives Congress, APC, party turned Imo State into an abattoir for innocent Biafrans.

“Nigeria security agents and Ebubeagu security members recruited by the APC governors in South East, have been killing innocent citizens in Imo State, and they keep telling their usual lies again that they repelled Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu, Imo State.

“This is another blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB/ESN operatives have no issues with traditional rulers in Biafra land, but Nigeria Army and Police are trying to create the wrong impression that we are hunting the monarchs, we however want to tell then that we have Hugh regard and and esteem our reverted monarch and will anytime any day go after any body or group that attack or insult our monarchs. It is a sacrilege to molest, insult or harm any monarch in Biafra land for any reason and no matter any circumstance.

“It is true that we criticize some traitors among our people including politicians, traditional rulers, President Generals and even religious leaders who don’t seem to real. Our condemnation of their unpatriotic actions against Biafra has not got to the level of going after any of them, we regard and respect them and when they err, we admonish them, and that does not take away the respect we have for them.

“We will not be surprise if these criminals behind the bloodletting in our land starts going after religious leaders and blame their abominable act on IPOB and ESN, that is when they will know that Chukwuokike Abiama are behind us and will not waste them in exposing them.

“For the umpteenth time, IPOB and ESN have no hands in the spate of killings and abductions in any part of Biafra land. Such barbarity is not part of our mandate. The security agencies and their criminal politicians and their recruits are behind it in their desperation to demonize IPOB and ESN.

“The recent statement by Senator Rochas Okorocha, which to us is an exposition of the evil APC government in Imo State for some years now, has vindicated us. Some wicked people in power in collaboration with the security agencies are the masterminds of the insecurity in our land.

“Again the people of Orlu celebrated Christmas and New Year peacefully because the wicked abductors of Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law were exposed. If they were not exposed timeously, they would have quickly blamed the evil on ESN and probably kill him after some days to further heighten tension and project us as terrorists.

“We wonder how a sitting governor on South East, would recruit Fulani terrorists and Alamajiris as Ebubeagu security outfit to join soldiers and Police officers who are terrorists to further unleash mayhem on our people.

“We are aware that the man installed in Imo State as governor has not finished what he came to do for his slavemasters in Imo State. Imo youths must come together and organise themselves to chase that government and his agents of death out of Imo State.

“Imo State citizens must take statistics for how many people killed under the administration through his security agents outfit they came to power, they have as started burning down properties belonging to their political opponents in the state.

“We have to warn now that any state in Biafra territory operating with Ebubeagu security must consider themselves enemy of the people because Ebubeagu is now raping our women and claiming it is soldiers from the North. How could the so called Ebubeagu security outfit decide to be raping our mothers and sisters and think they are our people.

“If they are truly Igbo people they won’t tamper with our ladies for any reason, but they will focus on pursuing four common enemies terrorists herdsmen terrorising our people in the bushes and forests. But because these bunch of criminals know that they are not Igbo people, that is why they will do whatever they like to humiliate our women in the name of security.”