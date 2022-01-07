By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency has angrily thrown away a plate of kola nut after a member of his constituent queried him (Chiji) on his alleged lack of performance.

Vanguard on Friday found the Speaker’s angry reaction was captured in a viral video on social media.

Trouble started when one of the constituents at the occasion with the Speaker, summoned the courage and started pointing out the alleged failures of the lawmaker and now asked the former speaker to give reasons why he was asking for another support when the support been given to him for the past years yielded no political dividends.

That statement caused a commotion in the gathering as the speaker was forced to stand up and demanded the young man to sit down.

However, the young man refused and continued to ask questions. It got to a point the speaker had to tumble the table that has the plate of kola nut and other items for refreshment.

However, Vanguard gathered that the Speaker’s action brought to an end the gathering as the chaos frightened people in the vicinity and some persons took cover to avoid an ugly story.

Chiji was elected in 2019 under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, he became Speaker of the State Assembly after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the administration of former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

In 2020, he defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, when Hope Uzodimma, was pronounced winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court. He continued as the Speaker, and later he was impeached.

Vanguard News Nigeria