Iyabo Ojo

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo in the early hours of Thursday went down memory lane, revealing how she never thought that she would finally make it in life as a single mother.

The actress made the startling revelation in an Instagram post in the early hours of Thursday.

Sharing a memorable picture of her poor self alongside her two kids, Festus and Priscilla, the actress recalled how she began her journey as a single mother with no direction.

According to her, while she was afraid, depressed and confused to face the world all alone, she never believed in her wildest dreams that she would make it in life.

She wrote: “This year I began my journey as a single mum with no direction. I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused. I always had a lit if anxiety. I felt like a failure, a loser. I felt I wasn’t good enough. I felt little, I didn’t really know how to fit in or even start.”

“How was I even going to pull through? I never thought of me making it in life. I just wanted my kids to be fine. That was my ultimate goal. All I knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me and that inspired me to keep moving. Today, I look back and I want to say is thank you Lord.”

Ojo who recently turned 44 was once married to her ex-husband, Mr.Ojo, before their divorce in 2001. After her marriage which lasted for three years and blessed with two children crashed, the actress had been saddled with the responsibility of taking care of her kids which she confessed in a recent interview was her biggest challenge as a single mother.

She, however, advised those who are passing through difficult times never to give up hope, noting that there will always be light at the end of the tunnel.

