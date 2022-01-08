By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP, has arrested an alleged female trafficker(name withheld) and six of her supposed victims at a popular Makurdi motor park.

The arrest of the suspect was made known in a statement issued weekend by the Makurdi Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Gloria Bai.

According to the statement, “the Command in the early hours of Friday, January 7, 2022, received a call from a concerned citizen from Duku Motor Part at Wurukum Makurdi, who alerted the command of a suspected case of human trafficking involving seven ladies of which one is the suspected trafficker.

“Officers of the command arrived at Duku Motor Park some few minutes after receiving the call and met the six ladies and the suspected who said they were all travelling to Lagos.

“The victims were between the ages 16 — 24 years by facial analysis. At the time of the arrival, the Nigerian police were also on the ground because they were also called on the matter.

“About N500,000 was found on the suspect alongside some foreign currencies indicating that the victims were to be moved to a destination outside the country yet to be determined.

“The ladies were all moved to the office of the Nigeria Police in the company of the officers o NAPTIP and the police are carrying out preliminary investigation for onward transfer to NAPTIP for future investigation and possible prosecution.”

While thanking all those who raised the alarm that led to the arrest of the suspect, Mrs Bai appealed to the people to remain vigilant and report any suspected case of trafficking to the agency for necessary action.

Vanguard News Nigeria