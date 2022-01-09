By Emma Amaize – Asaba

PARTS of Asaba, capital of Delta State and environs have been plunged into darkness following the relocation of electricity poles affected by the ongoing construction of Fly-Over and Inter- Change at Koka Junction, Asaba, on the Benin- Asaba highway by the Delta’s State Government.

Corporate Affairs Officer, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC Asaba, who confirmed the development, weekend, said: “Due to the relocation of poles to facilitate the ongoing fly-over at Koka Junction, Asaba metropolis and its environs may be out of power supply till tomorrow (Sunday).”

In another statement, Sunday, she explained: “Although normal supply was restored to some parts of Asaba, yesterday (Saturday), the relocation of poles to facilitate ongoing fly- over at Koka Junction continues, today (Sunday).

“BEDC regrets the inconveniences to our esteemed customers ” she added.

The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who flagged off the construction, on the second flyover in Asaba, November, last year, to tackle the traffic gridlock at the popular Koka junction, the hub of commercial transportation and roadside petty trading in the capital city, said the project would be completed within one year.

Vanguard learned the state government obtained permission from the Federal Government before embarking on the laudable project, but as expected, the construction has escalated traffic congestion in the city and causing serious hiccup to motorists and travelers passing through Asaba to other parts of country.

