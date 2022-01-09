By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A former senatorial candidate, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, has allegedly escaped assassination in his hometown, Umuihe village, in Isiala Ngwa South council area of Abia State.

Sources told Vanguard that the incident happened at about 7.40 pm on Saturday as the gunmen attacked Nweke’s vehicle close to his country home.

It was gathered that Nweke popularly known as ‘Udo Abia’ would have fallen to the gunshots of the hoodlums but for providence as well as the heroic efforts of his driver who quickly drove away from the area.

However, the attack was said to have left his driver with severe gun injuries. As at the time of filing this report, the driver was said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Nweke, who confirmed the incident, expressed gratitude to God for saving his life, but gave no detail.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was not successful as at the time of filing this report.

