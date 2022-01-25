By Nkiruka Nnorom

Instant noodles brand, Indomie Noodles, from the staple of Dufil Prima, has kicked off the year with a consumer-centric campaign aimed at rewarding its teeming consumers who are resident in South-West Nigeria.

The campaign, which commenced this month, will enable consumers to enjoy their delicious Chicken Flavoured noodles and win big while at it. The campaign is available for Indomie Chicken Flavour consumers on the SKUs-70grams, 100grams, and 120grams packs.

READ ALSO:Police detain Kunle Poly, Sego over NURTW clash in Lagos

In the campaign every correct spelling of “I Love My Indomie” is rewarded with a N100,000 cash prize. The more spellings achieved, the more cash reward received.

Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Tope Ashiwaju, said: “We know how much our consumers love their Indomie Noodles. We are using this campaign to reward this unwavering loyalty shown by our consumers over the years and what better time to do this than the beginning of the year when everyone is hopeful and desirous of something special to position them for a delicious 2022.”

noodles brand, Indomie Noodles, from the staple of Dufil Prima, has kicked off the year with a consumer-centric campaign aimed at rewarding its teeming consumers who are resident in South-West Nigeria.

The campaign, which commenced this month, will enable consumers to enjoy their delicious Chicken Flavoured noodles and win big while at it. The campaign is available for Indomie Chicken Flavour consumers on the SKUs-70grams, 100grams, and 120grams packs.

In the campaign every correct spelling of “I Love My Indomie” is rewarded with a N100,000 cash prize. The more spellings achieved, the more cash reward received.

Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Tope Ashiwaju, said: “We know how much our consumers love their Indomie Noodles. We are using this campaign to reward this unwavering loyalty shown by our consumers over the years and what better time to do this than the beginning of the year when everyone is hopeful and desirous of something special to position them for a delicious 2022.”