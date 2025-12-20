Recall Alert: Avoid Indomie vegetable noodles - NAFDAC

Photo credit: NAFDAC

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert over the recall of Indomie Vegetable Flavour Noodles following the discovery of undeclared milk and eggs allergens, which pose serious health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

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Announcing the recall in a Public Alert No. 041/2025, dated December 18, 2025, the agency disclosed that the recall notice was issued by Rappel Conso of France, the French food safety authority, after laboratory findings confirmed the presence of the allergens not listed on the product label.

NAFDAC said the recall affects all batches of the Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026, even as the country of origin was not stated in the recall notice.

The statement reads in part: “The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is informing the public that the French Authority (Rappel Conso of France) issued a notice regarding a recall of Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour product.

“This recall is due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

“Although the official risk of these products entering Nigeria is low due to the Federal Government’s ban on noodle importation, there remains a need for heightened vigilance to prevent possible illicit entry or circulation of the implicated Indomie brand.”

The agency observed that the product is a popular household food across many countries due to affordability, convenience, and versatility. However, it warned that the presence of undeclared milk and egg components could trigger severe allergic reactions in vulnerable consumers.

To address the risk, NAFDAC said it has activated nationwide vigilance measures. All zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to intensify surveillance and immediately seize and mop up the recalled product if found anywhere in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to guard against possible entry of the brand into the country, as acquisition of the product through online purchase or international travel cannot be excluded.

“All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the product if found within the zones and states.

“Distributors, retailers, and consumers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, and consumption of the recalled foreign brand of Indomie noodles. Consumers who come across the product are advised to discard it immediately and not consume it,” the agency said.

Further, members of the public are urged to report sightings or suspected sales of the recalled Indomie noodles to the nearest NAFDAC office or via the agency’s toll-free line 0800-162-3322.

Adverse reactions linked to the product are to be reported through NAFDAC offices or the e-reporting platforms on the agency’s website.

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