Recalled Indomie noodles flavour not registered nor sold in Nigeria — NAFDAC

Photo credit: NAFDAC

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has allayed public concerns over a recent recall alert involving Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour, assuring Nigerians that the affected product is neither registered nor sold in the country.

In a press release issued on Sunday, NAFDAC explained that the recall was initiated by French health authorities and does not involve any Indomie products manufactured or approved for sale in Nigeria.

According to the agency, the recall was announced by Rappel Conso, France’s official consumer safety platform, following the discovery of undeclared allergens—milk and eggs—in the Vegetable Flavour variant, which could pose serious health risks to individuals with allergies or intolerances.

The statement, signed by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, stressed that the product in question does not originate from Nigeria and is not registered with the agency.

“The Indomie noodles vegetable flavour in question is not registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for sale in Nigeria,” the statement said.

NAFDAC further noted that noodles are on the Federal Government’s Import Prohibition List, making their importation into Nigeria illegal and significantly reducing the likelihood of the affected product entering the Nigerian market.

As a precautionary measure, the agency said it has intensified surveillance nationwide to prevent any possible entry of the recalled product. Zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to remain vigilant and to remove the product from circulation should it be found in any part of the country. The Ports Inspection Directorate has also been placed on heightened alert.

The agency reassured Nigerians that all noodles registered by NAFDAC for sale in the country are manufactured locally and are approved only after meeting stringent regulatory requirements, including compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

NAFDAC advised consumers to exercise caution, discard the recalled product if encountered, and report any suspected sale or distribution to the nearest NAFDAC office or through its toll-free number, 0800-162-3322. Consumers were also encouraged to report any adverse reactions through the agency’s e-reporting platforms.

In a related statement, Indomie Nigeria distanced its locally manufactured products from the recall alert, affirming that all Indomie noodles produced in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

The company clarified that it does not manufacture, import, distribute, or sell any noodle variant known as Vegetable Flavour in Nigeria.

“As clearly stated in NAFDAC’s official press release, the affected product recall was from France in August 2025 and the alert was issued purely as a precautionary measure to safeguard the Nigerian public,” Indomie Nigeria said.

The company added that all Indomie noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria undergo strict quality control processes and fully comply with NAFDAC regulations. It also noted that images circulating online of the recalled product do not match Indomie Nigeria’s approved packaging, branding, or labelling standards.

Reiterating that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited by law, Indomie Nigeria urged consumers to treat with caution any noodle products with unfamiliar or inconsistent packaging and to rely on verified information from official sources.

Both NAFDAC and Indomie Nigeria appealed to the public to remain calm, assuring that locally manufactured Indomie noodles in Nigeria are safe and unaffected by the foreign recall.