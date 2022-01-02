By Tunde Oso

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Hon Mathew Eniye Sawacha has taken a swipe at Ijaw political leaders at all levels of governments over what he described as their “massive failure” in ensuring the development and improvement of the living standards of Ijaw ethnic stock.

In an interview with newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Sawacha, SDP candidate, who contested for Burutu North Constituency Delta State House of Assembly in the 2019 general elections, said after uninterrupted 20 years of democratic dispensation the Ijaw people are not better off than what they were before 1999.

The former Delta State House of Assembly candidate of SDP said right from the Councillor representing his Ogbolobiri Ward, Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Assembly members, Burutu Constituencies South and North and the two Delta Ijaw Representatives in Abuja, most especially “our non-performing Senator are disappointments to the Ijaw Nation.”

“We envy those who are representing Urhobos! Look at Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege: he is performing! Such a person is well-respected and is an asset to his people. But this our Senator, who has been there for 20 years has nothing to show for it! We Ijaws are not proud of him! It’ll be an insult to Ijaw people and Deltans if he says he wants to contest for governor! The same with our House of Representatives member, who has been there for 20 years: Nothing to show for it! What about our Delta State House of Assembly Members and Burutu Council Chairman?

So, do they want to say that they don’t realise that Ijaw people deserve good roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, electricity, modern markets etc, despite our oil wealth? Our people in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) have failed us as well! Come to Ijawland and see for yourself! Do we really have Representatives in government?

