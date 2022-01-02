The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has apologized to Governor Aminu Bello Masari over its claims that he was responsible for the arrest and detention of an Abuja-based journalist, Nelson Omonu.

In a statement late Sunday, the Council said it was misled on who was responsible for the Gestapo-like arrest of Mr. Omonu from his residence in Abuja on Saturday, December 1, 2021.

“We express our regrets to His Excellency Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state over our earlier statement alleging he is responsible for the ordeal of our colleague, Mr. Nelson Omonu.

“The confusion arose from information made available by family members, therefore, it is not the intention of the NUJ FCT to embarrass the governor and Government of Katsina state.

“We sincerely apologize to Governor Masari and appeal to him to accept this as one of the frailties of human endeavours,” a statement signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, Chairman and Secretary of Council, respectively.

In a related development, the Council said it is unfortunate that the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, Prof. Armayau Hamisu-Bichi, is responsible for the disgraceful and reprehensible manner in which Mr. Omonu was taken from Abuja.

“It is surprising that an academic will descend into the arena of Area Boyism and use state apparatus in such a reckless and abhorrent manner to arrest a journalist and citizen for that matter,” the NUJ statement reads.

“We think the Vice Chancellor will do well by directing the instrument of his office towards promoting excellence in his university and promote the rule of law and decency.

“We urge the VC to direct his energy towards addressing issues of cultism and infrastructural development in the university rather than resort to such primitive tactic and impunity.

“If the VC feels too strongly on the alleged story on sex for marks and admission racketeering on the university, (https://summitpostnews.com/2021/12/16/how-sex-for-marks-admission-racketeering-others-denting-fed-university-dutsin-ma/) he should have gone to court and not act in a manner that is crass and anti-media.

“We urge him to order for the immediate release of Mr. Omonu or charge him to court without further delay and wish to state that the NUJ will hold him wholly responsible if anything untoward happens to Mr. Omonu while in Katsina,” the statement added.