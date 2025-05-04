How govt universities can survive amid poor funding – Bichi, Vice Chancellor, FUDMA

Library of one the universities

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Professor Armayau Hamisu Bichi is the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA),Katsina State. In this interview, he speaks on his five-year tenure, highliting what government-owned institutions can do to survive given inadequate funding by government.

As your tenure as Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma comes to a close, how would you describe the journey of the past five years?

My journey as the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) has been an immensely enriching experience filled with valuable lessons, numerous milestones, and significant transformations. When I assumed office five years ago, I was fully aware of the enormous task ahead. The university was at a formative stage, and there was a collective expectation from stakeholders to stabilize and expand its foundations. I approached this responsibility with a strong sense of purpose, fully committed to steering the institution toward excellence.

The first year of my administration was dedicated to diagnosis and strategic planning. We undertook a comprehensive needs assessment to identify existing gaps in infrastructure, academic programs, staffing, and student support systems. Based on the findings, we developed a strategic roadmap with clearly defined priorities. These priorities included improving infrastructure, enhancing academic quality, boosting staff welfare, and fostering community engagement. I worked with a competent and committed management team that shared this vision, and together we laid the groundwork for sustainable development.

As we implemented our plans, we encountered both anticipated and unforeseen challenges. However, we remained resilient and adaptive, turning obstacles into opportunities for growth. A notable example was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated a swift transition to online learning. While it posed initial setbacks, it ultimately pushed us to embrace technology and enhance our digital capabilities. This transition not only preserved academic continuity but also positioned FUDMA as a forward-looking institution.

Throughout the journey, I placed a premium on discipline, transparency, and inclusiveness. These principles guided our decision-making processes and fostered a culture of accountability within the university community. Regular engagements with students, staff, unions, and external stakeholders ensured that policies were well-received and that implementation was smooth. I believe these values contributed immensely to the overall stability and growth experienced during my tenure.

Reflecting on the last five years, I feel a profound sense of fulfillment. The university has made visible strides in various areas, and we have laid a solid foundation for future administrations to build upon. I am grateful for the support of my colleagues, students, and the broader university community who contributed to this remarkable journey.

What would you say were your major achievements during your tenure?

Over the course of my tenure, FUDMA has witnessed numerous developmental strides that I consider significant achievements. Foremost among them is the expansive infrastructural development that transformed our campus into a more conducive environment for learning and research. We successfully constructed and renovated multiple academic buildings, administrative offices, laboratories, and student hostels. These facilities have not only enhanced the aesthetics of the campus but also improved access to quality education.

The expansion of academic programmes stands out as another key milestone. When I took office, FUDMA had a modest number of faculties and programmes. We have since introduced new faculties such as Law, Engineering, and Environmental Sciences, as well as additional departments within existing faculties. This expansion was driven by the need to align with national manpower requirements and to offer students a wider array of academic opportunities. Importantly, we secured full accreditation for many of these programs, ensuring that they meet the rigorous standards set by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Another area of achievement is staff development. Recognizing that human capital is the backbone of any academic institution, we invested heavily in training and capacity building. Many of our academic staff were supported to pursue postgraduate studies and professional development courses both within and outside Nigeria. We also prioritized timely promotions and welfare packages, which helped boost staff morale and productivity. The result has been a more motivated and qualified workforce capable of driving the university’s vision.

We also made remarkable progress in research and community engagement. Our staff increased their output of scholarly publications and secured competitive research grants. Additionally, we initiated community-based projects that addressed local needs in agriculture, health, and environmental management. These efforts not only enhanced the university’s visibility but also strengthened our relationship with the host community and other stakeholders.

Finally, I must highlight our efforts in financial prudence and institutional governance. We ensured transparency in budgeting and expenditures, which earned us the trust of stakeholders and regulatory bodies. This financial discipline enabled us to maximize available resources and channel them to priority areas. Collectively, these achievements have set a strong foundation for sustained growth and excellence.

What were the major challenges you encountered as Vice Chancellor, and how did you overcome them?

Leadership in any higher institution, especially one still in its growth phase like FUDMA, comes with a fair share of challenges. One of the most pressing issues we faced was funding. Although the university receives government subventions, they were often insufficient to meet the demands of a growing academic community. This financial gap affected critical areas such as infrastructure, research, and staff welfare. To mitigate this, we explored alternative sources of funding, including partnerships with the private sector, international donor agencies, and alumni contributions.

Staffing was another critical challenge. At the outset, the university lacked sufficient senior academic staff, which posed problems for programme accreditation and quality assurance. To address this, we aggressively recruited qualified personnel and encouraged internal staff development through training, mentorship, and postgraduate opportunities. Over time, this strategy helped us build a more robust academic workforce and facilitated the accreditation of more programs.

Security issues were a concern as well, given the broader insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria. We responded by upgrading our campus security infrastructure, employing additional security personnel, and maintaining strong collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. These efforts helped ensure the safety of our students, staff, and property, allowing academic activities to proceed without major disruptions.

The COVID-19 pandemic was perhaps the most disruptive external challenge we faced. With the sudden halt in physical academic activities, we had to pivot rapidly to online learning. This required not only technological investment but also intensive training for staff and students. It was a steep learning curve, but one that ultimately modernized our teaching methods and opened new possibilities for blended learning.

Managing diverse stakeholder expectations also required considerable tact. Balancing the demands of staff unions, students, regulatory agencies, and the host community often involved delicate negotiations. I placed great emphasis on dialogue and transparency, which helped in resolving most issues amicably. In all, these challenges, though daunting, were met with resilience, innovation, and a commitment to institutional growth.

How did the university community’s support you during your tenure?

The support from the university community was one of the most reassuring aspects of my tenure. From the onset, I recognized the importance of collaborative governance and made deliberate efforts to foster inclusivity and communication. I regularly engaged with staff at all levels through formal and informal platforms, encouraging feedback and participation in decision-making processes. This approach helped build trust and ensured that policies had broad-based support.

Academic staff were instrumental in driving our agenda for quality education. Their commitment was evident during critical periods such as accreditation exercises, curriculum reviews, and the shift to online learning during the pandemic. Many went above and beyond their duties to ensure that the university met national and international standards. Their professional dedication contributed immensely to the successes we recorded.

The non-academic staff, too, played a vital role. They provided essential administrative and logistical support that kept the university running smoothly. Their contributions, often behind the scenes, were indispensable in creating a stable and efficient work environment. We ensured they were appreciated through recognition programs, capacity-building workshops, and improved welfare policies.

Our students showed commendable maturity and cooperation throughout my tenure. I made it a point to engage with student leaders and attend student forums to better understand their concerns. While there were occasional disagreements, these were handled through constructive dialogue. The general conduct of the students reflected a growing sense of responsibility and pride in their institution.

Equally important was the support from the host community and traditional institutions. Their peaceful coexistence with the university created a harmonious environment conducive to learning and development. We also collaborated on community service projects, reinforcing our mutual commitment to social progress. Overall, the solidarity of the university community was crucial in achieving our goals.

What advice would you give to your successor?

Prof. Bichi: My advice to my successor is to embrace the role with humility, vision, and a deep sense of responsibility. The office of the Vice Chancellor is a position of service, not privilege, and it demands unwavering commitment to the advancement of the university. You must be prepared to lead with integrity, make difficult decisions when necessary, and always prioritize the interests of the institution above personal gain.

Building a strong team is essential. Surround yourself with competent, honest, and passionate individuals who share your vision. Leadership is not a solo effort; it requires collaboration and collective action. Be open to ideas, encourage innovation, and create an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute. This will foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Adaptability and foresight are also critical. The higher education landscape is evolving rapidly, with technology, globalization, and economic shifts reshaping the way universities operate. Embrace these changes and position FUDMA as a dynamic institution that is responsive to contemporary challenges. Invest in research, support entrepreneurship, and ensure that academic programs are aligned with societal and industrial needs.

Financial prudence cannot be overemphasized. Be transparent, accountable, and creative in resource mobilization. Seek partnerships, leverage alumni networks, and explore grants and endowments to supplement government funding. Efficient financial management will enable the university to achieve its goals without compromising standards.

Finally, be accessible and empathetic. Listen to the concerns of staff, students, and stakeholders with an open mind. Engage regularly with the university community and cultivate mutual respect. Leadership is about inspiring trust and driving positive change. I wish my successor success and pray that they surpass all expectations in taking FUDMA to even greater heights.

What can you say about the funding challenges faced by Nigerian universities, and what do you think can be done to address them?

The funding challenges in Nigerian universities are indeed a major concern. In my tenure as Vice Chancellor, we had to rely heavily on both government funding and our internal revenue generation efforts. However, the financial allocations from the government often fell short of the actual needs of the universities. A major way to address this issue is by securing more financial grants, both local and international, dedicated to the education sector. For universities to truly thrive and maintain high academic standards, they need to have sufficient resources to invest in infrastructure, research, and capacity building for both students and staff.

In addition to government funding, there is a huge potential for universities to attract international grants and partnerships. Many global organizations are keen to invest in education, especially in Africa, and Nigerian universities should position themselves to benefit from these opportunities. During my time as VC, we worked hard to build relationships with international agencies and development organizations, which helped secure some grants and funding for key projects. These financial grants can be instrumental in upgrading facilities, providing scholarships, and enhancing the overall quality of education.