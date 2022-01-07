Nnenna Kalu-Ude, former member of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly [COZA], has called out Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo and others, following the demise of Tega Akpofure, a member of the Award Winning GRATITUDE, a musical team powered by the church.

However, husband to the deceased, Mr. Rhema Akpofure in a short video clip clarified the controversies surrounding his late wife’s demise, and asked those who have issues with the Pastor to take out Tega’s name. Here are his words:

“Hello everyone. Good Evening, my name is Rhema Akpofure, husband of the late Tega. I was shocked when I turned on my phone and got a lot of texts from different persons,” he said.

My wife was a beautiful soul, an amazing person, and her Pastors were good to her and to me. Yes, she was a member of the Gratitude and she served in COZA, Abuja.

My wife had no plans of leaving COZA. In fact, I just relocated to Abuja to join her.

There were other better plans, so please, I want to beg you to ignore everything you see online. The man called Biodun Fatoyinbo is a good man and every other name that was tagged there are beautiful souls.

Whatever encounter you might have had with anybody, it’s your own cup of tea and choice, but please take out the name Tega out of this. I mean, it’s too early.”