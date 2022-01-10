By Etop Ekanem

Luxury Scottish whisky, Chivas Regal, has collaborated with Garmspot to unveil its flagship clothing retail store. Located in the heart of Landmark, Lagos, at Truth Beach Club, the store will retail original Chivas and Garmspot fused urban merchandise for the fashion-forward youthful generation in Nigeria.

The store unveiling, which was held December 17, 2021 saw fashion lovers, lifestyle influencers, artistes and (the hustle gen) who visited to shop exclusive branded items over Chivas-infused cocktails. The event also featured a print workshop booth, where guests could create customized Chivas x Garmspot branded T-shirts.

Tied to Chivas Regal’s new positioning as the luxury whiskey for the Hustle Gen, this collaboration aims to present a fresh street regal fashion experience for this generation. A merchandise line featuring T-shirts, hats, face caps, tote bags and more, was displayed at the flagship store during the course of the event and in anticipation of the official collaborative new collection to be launched soon which will mark the brand’s most premium expression.

Speaking on the partnership, Elizabeth Anthony, Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria said: “Chivas is at the forefront of culture and street wear is a bold expression of culture. At Chivas, we don’t see culture as a trend but a way of life, expression, authenticity and identity; it is a movement. And as such, our collaboration with Garmspot is rooted in a shared desire to break conventions and celebrate the hustle generation spirit. Being able to harness Garmspot’s creativity towards creating these unique pieces has been an amazing experience and we look forward to connecting further with our audience.”

Also commenting on the collaboration, Mubarak Olapade, Founder and CEO of Garmspot said: “The collaboration has been a real creative process and I am thrilled that the store and merchandise that resulted from this exclusive partnership encapsulates both of our passions in a truly modern way. Infusing a brand as prestigious as Chivas into the pioneer hub of fashion that is Garmspot, through creativity and design has truly been an incredible experience and we cannot wait to showcase what more we have in store.”

By fostering partnerships like this, Chivas strengthens its new direction as the luxury whiskey for the Hustle Gen defined as older Gen Z’s and younger millennial trendsetters that are breaking conventions, defining fashion and celebrating success.

Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whiskey manufactured by Chivas Brothers, which is part of Pernod Ricard. Chivas should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18. Follow @ChivasRegalNG for exciting updates and experiences.