By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked a total of N12.17bn for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members’ kits, transport and feeding allowance in the 2022 Appropriation Law.

According to the breakdown of the bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will also purchase corps members’ sleep and safety materials for N160,460,000; the procurement of double bunk beds, mattresses and life jackets by the NYSC Headquarters is put at N98,880,000, N39,480,000 and N22,100,000 respectively.

The NYSC will spend N250,149,464 on construction and provision of office buildings while the authorities earmarked N71,012,197 to purchase field camping materials and supplies.

Also, the NYSC, according to the breakdown, will purchase security equipment for N22,100,000 and printing of both security and non-security documents to cost N287,115,358.

Besides this, the government also proposed N92,272,412 for the rehabilitation/repairs of the Scheme’s fixed assets while budgeting N138,360,000 for the acquisition of residential furniture.

Also, in the 2022 Appropriation law, the NYSC will procure vans, buses and ambulances for N184,592,000 as well as sports utility vehicles for N59,000,000.

Other projects listed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for the NYSC include the procurement of non-tangible assets for N23,681,578 and the establishment and installation of the Scheme’s pioneer radio station in Abuja for the same sum of money.

Meanwhile, the miscellaneous details of the financial document, revealed that the NYSC will spend N55,471,732 on honorariums and sitting allowance, N22,677,272 on publicity and advertisements, N13,100,000 on postage and courier services as well as N321,154,868 on sporting activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria