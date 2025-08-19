Anambra arrests security operatives over assault of female NYSC member

Soludo

Anambra State Government has strongly condemned the assault on a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Jennifer Elobor, by operatives of the state’s security outfit, confirming that those responsible have been arrested and detained.

The incident, captured in a viral video, showed armed operatives storming a corps members’ lodge, accusing the occupants of internet fraud despite their display of NYSC identification cards and uniforms. The footage revealed the officers repeatedly beating Ms Elobor, tearing her clothes and leaving her partly unclothed.

The disturbing video sparked widespread outrage across social media, with Nigerians demanding justice and accountability from the authorities.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Special Adviser on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, described the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” while confirming that the operatives had been taken into custody and are under investigation.

Mr Emeakayi explained that the assault occurred during a joint security operation known as Operation Udo Gatchi when the officers, pursuing suspected cultists on motorcycles, entered a residential compound.

“The operatives were on the trail of some suspected cultists riding on motorcycles when they pursued them into a compound.

“In the process of searching the houses in line with their mandate, the unfortunate incident involving the corps member occurred.

“While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable,” he said.

He further noted that the government acted swiftly once the incident was reported.

“Immediately the incident happened, we arrested the operatives involved and placed them in detention.

“Our practice is to first carry out preliminary investigations, bring in the victims and complainants, and then determine whether the matter warrants internal disciplinary action or prosecution,” he explained.

According to him, the victim, alongside NYSC officials, was invited to his office where their testimonies were heard directly.

“Our conclusion is that while the operatives were on a legitimate assignment, the manner in which they acted was not acceptable.

“We have made that very clear, and disciplinary measures are being taken,” he added.

Emeakayi clarified that Operation Udo Gatchi is a joint security task force comprising the police, army, DSS, civil defence and the state’s security outfit, Agbunechemba, which was established under the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

He assured the public that Governor Soludo’s administration would not tolerate any misuse of power by security personnel, particularly against innocent citizens.