Kogi Chief of Staff, Asuku Jamiu

Commemorating the birth of the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the governor of Kogi, Asuku Jamiu, youth group, Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) on Sunday spoke to the press on the impact and input of the youngest chief of staff in Nigeria.

In its brief, BAN disclosed that Asuku has successfully redefined leadership among Nigeria youth, adding that young people have found a trailblazer who is worthy of emulation.

Asuku who is one of the young persons noteworthy in the Nigerian politics of today was appointed by Governor Yahaya Bello on the 16th of October 2019 following the nomination of his then-chief of staff Edward Onoja as running mate.

In its felicitation message, the national coordinator of BAN, Anthony Edogbo told journalists during the briefing that Asuku has proven to Nigerians and even the entire world that young people can lead in all the nations of Africa.

He said, “the CoS represents modern leadership where young people are given opportunities to lead and impact humanity leveraging their physical strength and mental capability”.

Anthony who is the youngest appointee in state cabinets across Nigeria revealed that Asuku, a pharmacist by profession, “made many young people realise their capabilities as well as gingering them to take the bull by its horns to dive into politics in creating a new society where young people are in charge”.

BAN lamented that it’s unfortunate that many African countries are still under the control of recycling aged people who are doing nothing different to improve the standard of living of the black-dominated continent.

Offering prayers and heartfelt wishes to the Chief of Staff, BAN said “it’s hopeful that a better Nigeria is possible through the likes of Asuku”.

It prayed that God preserves the life of the medic and gives him the strength to continue making Kogi a better place.

Vanguard News Nigeria