Kogi Guber: APC’ll win based on achievements – Yahaya Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has again assured supporters that the APC would surely win the Nov. 11 Governorship Election in the state with a wide margin, on the strength of his administration’s unprecedented achievements.

Bello gave the assurance in Lokoja on Thursday, when he received the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Mustapha, who was on a collaboration visit to him in the state.

The governor also reiterated the state government’s commitment to cooperating with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and a level playing field for all contenders.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, said that he would work within the directives of President Bola Tinubu in achieving a violence-free election in Kogi.

“Interestingly, my administration has made security a topmost priority since my assumption of office

“Having done well in all sectors of the economy of the state, particularly in security, we’re very optimistic that it will encourage our people to turn out en masse and exercise their civic duty.

“Our outstanding achievements, which are visible, will speak and work for us, with the greatest of assurances that we will win overwhelmingly.

“We will cooperate with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and also provide a level playing field for all contenders and for the people to turn out en masse to vote.

“Kogi people are peaceful. We have, since the coming of our administration, made the security of lives and property a priority. We want to assure President Tinubu of stability, and peace before, during and after the governorship election.

“We also want to laud the CDS for measures he has put in place for a peaceful election in the state,” the governor stated.

He commended President Tinubu and the chief of defence staff for the significant reduction in crimes in the North West and South East since the coming of the present administration.

In his remarks, the chief of defence staff assured that the armed forces would be fully on the ground to ensure a peaceful, violence-free and credible election in Kogi.

Mustapha described Kogi as very strategic and important to the country, saying “This was the reason the President was very particular about a peaceful election in the state.”

“I wish to assure you and the residents of maximum security to enable the electorate to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“The armed forces are here for the people of the state. I, therefore, urge the people to turn out en masse to vote without any fear. The armed forces are concerned about ensuring a free and fair election for citizens to enjoy democracy,” he said.

The chief of defence staff, however, warned that men of the armed forces, who displayed unprofessional conduct would be punished.

He called on members of the public to report any case of misconduct to the military for urgent response.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the State Security Adviser, retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, said security concerns and safety had remained paramount under the administration of Bello.

“The state has enjoyed a good working relationship with security agencies. We must praise them for doing well. We will continue to give them the needed support to enable them to serve the state and people better,” Omodara said. (NAN)