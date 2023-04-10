Kogi Guber 2023: Gov Bello, Asuku has exemplified to be most certified younger generation you‘ve trained and fit

The most energetic period of an individual’s life is youth. It is the midpoint of life where our mind is neither ignorant, as it is in childhood, nor is it colonised with thoughts as it is old.

Your Excellency, when you talked about a generational shift before your election in 2015, it is simply because you were a good example of youth with a lot of energy and heart filled with the impulse to undertake many ventures and to succeed in all of them.

You came from no political background nor sponsorship of any political godfathers and permeate the four walls of Kogi state politics and made a legendary history. As if that is not enough, you also took the same energy to do wonders in the politics of Nigeria and till this moment, Yahaya Bello as a name has become a household and most divinely recognized personality across the 36 states of the Federation and beyond.

Your youthful energy has made Kogi the most secured state in Nigeria till date. It has given us good roads, quality Healthcare system, good education and several other Infrastructural developments across the three senatorial districts in Kogi State.

One of the biggest problems that had bedevilled us as a state is the lack of unity, this led to a “Winner Takes All” syndrome in the state. However, your emergence as the governor of the state to date has eliminated this menace as you have brought unity in diversity, peace and development across the state. You have created jobs and empowered our women and youths in thousands and all of these you did without minding the tribes, religions or backgrounds of such people. Kogi has been thriving under you as one indivisible entity. Your Excellency, this is the exploit of the youths in you, absolutely no room for animosity and a total deviation from the poor past.

Your Excellency, there is no doubt that your government has given birth to a new Kogi state under your leadership where in governance people now look up to competency rather than religion and ethnic sentiments. Your cabinet and the seventeen (17) gubernatorial aspirants are testimony to this admonition.

It is yet again another tenure and a time to choose who strongly believes in your entire ideologies to take over the mantle of leadership from you. Your Excellency, in one of your meetings with some critical stakeholders, you said that the person you will hand over the power to will be from your cabinet and will be the one who understands the system better. You added that the person would be a younger generation.

There is no doubt that the majority of those that had taken forms are aspirants under your tutelage and are qualified. However, without prejudice, it is more lurid that one person is imminently and most qualified is Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku.

From my profession as a Biochemist, and defining your government using second tenure as a case study, it is right to say you, Governor Bello is the cell of a typical system while Asuku is the nucleus, which is the control centre of the cell.

Your Excellency, You are fearless, Asuku is fearless; You are brave, Asuku is brave, you are dynamic and self-confident, Asuku is same. You have the ideas, the creativity and great energy which you have used to shape the system, Asuku has alike qualities which he has used to pilot the system from the centre as your most loyal workaholic Chief of Staff.

Your Excellency, it is scientifically and morally correct to say you are the cell of a working system just as Asuku is the nucleus cum control centre of the cell and it can never be a search as per who is fit to takeover from you. Moreover, it will be historical and divine that you took over the mantle of leadership of the Governor of the state at age 40 and Asuku, who understands the system the most will also be 40 when you will be handing over to him.

Prince Suleiman Adinoyi,

Chairman, Kogi Youth for Good Governance