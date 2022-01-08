Faces of Afrobeats, a campaign organised by Primemusicpartners to celebrate the frontier stars of the indigenous African music genre, Afrobeat, has featured Beninese Grammy-award winner Angélique Kidjo, Psquare, Fireboy Dml, R2Beez and others.

The director of the campaign, Abass K.M Akeju; a US-based multimedia executive, lauded the efforts of stars pushing the addictive tune, adding that their efforts has drawn global attention to Africa.

“Like have always said, Africa’s emergence in the global musical stage is awe-inspiring and enviable. Afrobeats has perfectly cement its spot at the top and largely as one of the most cherished melody around the world today.

“Our artists has shown strong commitment in pushing the genre across boarders. This is worthy of commendation and that’s chiefly our goal and mission here”.

The playlist of the campaign is available on Spotify, Amazon and other major streaming platforms. It has also been featured on New York Times Square Bilboard, Connecticut and New Jersey Billboard respectively.

Some notable stars that have joined the campaign in the past, includes: 2face, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Flavour, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Aka, Rudeboy, Focalistic,Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Shatta Wale, Preto,Tanasha Donna show , Zuchu and many others.

Akeju, while making further remark urged African stars to remain resolute and shun any act that will breed disunity.

“This musical success is an act of unity amongst our African singers.

South, East, North, Central and West, we are one Africa!

“Therefore, I urge everyone to shun any sign of disunity and be open to helping one another”.