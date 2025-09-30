FG, State govts urged to recognise Lagos as world’s Afrobeats capital

…official recognition will unlock jobs, tourism and global pride

By Japhet Davidson

Ayoola Sadare, CEO Inspiro Productions/Founder, The Planet Afrobeats Project has called on the state, federal government and international body to officially recognise Lagos as the Afrobeats capital of the world.

This according to him is based on number of Afrobeats stars that the state has produced and other activities going on in Lagos on a yearly basis. “Lagos, the heartbeat of a genre that has crossed oceans and conquered global charts, stages and audiences across the world, from the bustling streets of Surulere to the neon glow of Victoria Island, the city has nurtured the sound, raised its stars, and set the rhythm for a generation. There is need for the official recognition and declaration from the state, federal government and international organisations like the UN Tourism and others of what the world already knows and is a fact. Afrobeats begins and thrives in Lagos,Nigeria, the official recognition is what is needed next.

“Afrobeats superstars like Burna Boy, Davido,Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr and many others have transcended regional and continental lines to become a global cultural force. From chart-topping hits dominating international airwaves to selling out arenas from London to New York, the world is listening and Lagos is always at the center. The city is in the lyrics, the visuals, and provides the soundtrack for the creative energy that fuels the culture. Lagos is the origin and Launchpad for this global phenomenon.

“But every day without the official recognition, Nigeria loses vast opportunities in year-round sustainable tourism, massive job creation, foreign and local investment, and the global branding power Afrobeats offers. This recognition is not merely symbolic but catalytic. It positions Lagos as a year-round sustainable creative tourism destination, beyond the now popular “Detty December,” for signature festivals, conferences, creative residencies, heritage trails, and cultural expos that keep the megacity vibrant all year long.

Continuing, he said, “other cities have successfully done this. New Orleans, Louisiana is officially branded the home of Jazz. Kingston, Jamaica, is synonymous with Reggae. Nashville is celebrated worldwide as the Country Music Capital. Seoul turned K-Pop into a multi-billion-dollar economy. These cities did not just create sound, they recognized it, branded it, invested in it, and built thriving cultural tourism industries around them. Lagos must now do the same with Afrobeats.

“From examples sighted, the numbers speak for themselves. Ghana’s “Year of Return” campaign generated approximately $2 billion in 2019. K-Pop contributed approximately over $4 billion to South Korea’s GDP in 2024. Nashville’s music tourism generates over $5 billion annually. With Afrobeats as its strongest cultural export well managed and organized, Lagos with its size has the potential to meet or surpass these figures. The official recognition would drive year-round cultural tourism through festivals, expos, conferences, and residencies; generate jobs across its ecosystem including music, fashion, film, food, dance, and allied industries; boost local industries such as hotels, airlines, restaurants, lounges, and event venues; strengthen Nigeria’s global brand and increase its cultural soft power.”

Sadare futher stated that, “the Planet Afrobeats project, powered by Inspiro Productions, is spearheading the Lagos Afrobeats Capital of the World Campaign. The mission is clear: brand Lagos as the Afrobeats capital of the world with a masterplan, empower youth by connecting and converting talent to wealth, and create multiple economic opportunities across the value chain. Ayoola Sadare, CEO of Inspiro Productions and the brain behind The Planet Afrobeats project and his company, have dedicated over two decades to championing Nigeria’s creative industries with several initiatives such as the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF), NAIJAZZ – The Nigerian Jazz Project, LABULE – The Creative Community, The Tale of Two African Cities (TOTAC – Lagos/Johannesburg) amongst others.

“At inspiro we drew some of our inspiration from cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town, in Africa Stuttgart and other cities in Europe amongst others which have built thriving tourism economies around jazz festivals such as Joy of Jazz, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Jazz Open and others. Lagos, with its strong Afrobeats culture, has the cultural capital and firepower to drive sustainable year-round inbound tourism beyond Detty December. This is not just about music. It is about jobs, pride, investment, Lagos and Nigeria’s creative economy future. Afrobeats is perhaps now of our strongest cultural export alongside Nollywood and Lagos is its undisputed home.

“The Planet Afrobeats initiative aligns with the Lagos State Government’s THEMES Agenda, particularly in Tourism, Entertainment, and the Creative Economy as well as the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture & Creative Economy’s Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere vision. Recognising Lagos as the Global Afrobeats Capital would institutionalize the city and nation’s cultural leadership and secure billions in creative economy revenues. The time has come to officially recognize this.

“In conclusion, Lagos doesn’t need permission to be Afrobeats’ home because it already is. What is needed is an intentional declaration, a masterplan and the courage to brand it boldly. The time is now. Lagos is ready.The world is waiting.”