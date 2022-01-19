ALAT By Wema Kickstarts 2022 With Campus Outreach Programme In Lagos

Head, Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Lagos, Susie Onwuka; Executive Director, Lagos Directorate, Wema Bank, Oluwole Ajimisinmi; Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun; and Head, Liability Product, Wema Bank, Temitope Ogundeji at the ALAT 5for5 Pomo draw held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos on Friday, January 14, 2022.

As part of its efforts to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians, ALAT, Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, has organised a one-week campus activation programme at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

The campus storm which coincides with the school’s orientation week for new students is one of the bank’s efforts towards helping young people build a healthy savings culture and make better financial decisions.

Side attraction to the sensitization exercises include activities such as sports, games, dance, and music competitions.

The week-long activation which began on Monday, January 10, 2022, culminates in the live 5 for 5 promo draw on Friday, January 14, 2021.

During the activation at the Wema Bank branch in UNILAG, students will get the chance to win exciting prizes by participating in games at both the venue and on ALAT’s social media pages. Students also stand a chance to win cash prizes through the raffle draw on Friday.

Speaking on the thrust of the campus event, the Head, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations at Wema Bank Plc, Funmilayo Falola, says the activation is one of the many ways the bank will focus on direct customer engagement and showcase its digital products and options to an increasingly digital audience.

“This year we aim to increase our efforts on direct customer engagement. With our in-depth understanding of our customers, their peculiarities, and their financial needs, we will provide tailor-made solutions that can better suit their lifestyles. As a lifestyle bank, ALAT focuses on the entire well-being of its customers beyond their financial needs. Hence, the array of activities that we have lined up for the students.”

To further position the bank’s youth focus, the company has continued in building its student ambassador network who are part of the – ALAT Trybe. This is a group of student advocates across the country dedicated to onboarding fellow students while using interesting strategies to promote financial literacy and independence.

ALAT by Wema has continuously developed activities and initiatives primarily for young Nigerians. Towards the end of 2021, the bank announced singer, Davido as its brand ambassador.

In the same year, it launched the ALAT Talk Series, a platform provided for young Nigerians to discuss the things they are curious about, from business management to technology to relationship and love.

Vanguard News Nigeria