The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen the winner of the group stage best manager award following his team’s performance in the competition so far.

The organisers took to their official Twitter page to announce in a tweet that read; “Augustine Eguavoen wins the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021’s Group Stage Best Manager Award!”

Eguavoen who was only appointed as Interim coach barely a month to the start of the competition also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Nigerians and the entire Super Eagles set-up.

The Super eagles soared into the knockout stages, winning all three of their group games.

The Super Eagles will, in their Round of 16 contest, face Tunisia on Sunday.

