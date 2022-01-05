By Precious Chukwudi

Growing up, I have always loved wearing perfumes, especially since I attended an all-girls secondary school.

I remember a certain class teacher walked into my class and said that she enjoys coming to my class because of how each and every one of the student smell.

So how do you make that good smell last for a little eternity?

This brings me to five ways your perfume can last long on you.

1. BUY THE RIGHT STRENGTH OF PERFUME

Perfumes and colognes are sold in different concentrations.

Hence, some perfumes will naturally last longer than others, both on the skin and in the bottle.

The strength of the perfume you buy will determine how long it lasts on the skin. Eau de parfum are more intense than eau de toilettes.

2. APPLY RIGHT AFTER YOU HAVE SHOWERED AND MOISTURISED YOUR SKIN

Starting with proper application helps ensure your fragrance lasts all day.

After taking your bath and applying lotion on your skin, it is extremely important that you apply your perfume immediately to lock in your fragrance.

Perfumes smell best and last longer when its on your skin.

3. APPLY TO YOUR PULSE POINTS

Perfumes react to heat, and applying them to the right areas of your body can help release the sweet smell throughout the day.

Some persons would usually apply a small amount of vaseline on their pulse points to lock in the scent.

The pulse points are: the nape of your neck, your wrists, insides of your elbows, or the back of your knees.

Remember not to rub your wrists together and if you can’t spray your fragrance, gently dab it on your skin.

4. CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM SCENT

These days you can mix-match fragrances that complement each other.

Once you find a combination you like, try them on your skin.

Spray the stronger scent first and then try the lighter one or you could mix both.

Try to check out the fragrance before you mix.

5. APPLY ON YOUR HAIR

This one is for all my baby girls out there and also my zaddies who keep hair too.

Try not to spray directly on your hair as this can cause hair damage. A little here and there is enough.

You can also spray on your hair brush before running it through your hair.

With this few tips you can be a drip king and a forever baby girl wherever you go, causing people to toss and turn around you.

Vanguard News