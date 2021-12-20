By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has threatned to foil calls for the enactment of Ebubeagu security outfit in South-East.

Recall Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had through its President general, Prof George Obiozor, asked the southeast governors to set up the Ebubeagu security outfit as agreed during their meeting in Owerri, Imo state capital, in June this year, Vanguard reports.

Reacting, IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful in a statement signed Monday, said enacting the outfit was not in the interest of the region.

“We want to make it categorically clear to Ohaneze Ndigbo and its co-travellers that any attempt to re-establish Ebubeagu security outfit in South-East will further worsen the precarious security situation in the zone. They should understand that our gallant Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives have been sacrificing so dearly to secure our ancestral land.

“But instead of complementing the efforts of ESN and IPOB to secure and defend our land against terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, these saboteur disguising as Ebubeagu security operatives give information on ESN to the security agencies. Because of this treachery, IPOB and ESN cannot operate together with Ebubeagu with undefined mission.

“It is on record that South-East governors have ulterior motives in forming Ebubeagu security outfit and we have not seen them as a sincere outfit to secure or protect our mothers, wives and sisters in the whole of Biafraland.

“Prof George Obiozor and his Ohaneze Ndigbo should not take our calmness for weakness and cowardice. They should not test the will of our people because we have no confidence in Ebubeagu. The formation of Ebubeagu from every indication was to counter the efforts of Nnamdi Kanu towards Biafra restoration.

“ESN/IPOB are ready to resist them anytime they are re-launched, and Biafrans should hold them responsible for anything that happens. They will regret any attempt to resurrect or re-launch this outfit that has sabotaged our march towards freedom,” the statement partly read.

Vanguard News Nigeria