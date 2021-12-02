By Elizabeth Osayande

The South West Coordinator, Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, CiSHAN, Honourable, Aladeyelu Adebayo, has stated that the pledge to end HIV/AIDS in 2030 may not be feasible due to structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.

Adebayo stated this in a communique written to mark this year’s HIV/AIDS day tagged ” End inequalities, end AIDS, end pandemic.

CiSHAN SW zonal coordinator who doubled as the Lagos state coordinator noted that: ” It is Forty years since the first AIDS cases were reported, and up till now, we are yet to overcome or end the scourge. The world at large is off track from delivering on the shared commitment to end AIDS by 2030 not because of a lack of knowledge or tools to win the fight against HIV & AIDS, but because of structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.This includes economic, social, cultural and legal inequalities which must be ended as a matter of urgency.” He explained.

Adebayo further stated that tackling this inequalities associated with these diseases will advance human rights among other things.

” Tackling inequalities is a long-standing global promise, the urgency of which has only increased. In 2015, all countries pledged to reduce inequalities within and between countries as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026, End Inequalities, End AIDS and the Political Declaration on AIDS adopted at the 2021 United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS have ending inequalities as their core target.

” Tackling inequalities will advance the human rights of key populations and people, who are living with HIV, make societies better prepared to beat COVID-19 and other pandemics and support economic recovery and stability.

“If we are able to fulfill the promise to tackle inequalities we will save millions of lives and will benefit our society as a whole. However ending inequalities requires transformative change, which include political, economic and social policies needed to protect the rights of everyone and pay attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

Calling for the aggressive implementation of policies to fight inequalities, especially by leaders, CiSHAN SW coordinator, reiterated the need to move from commitment to action; more collaboration and inclusive budget allocation that will carter for victims of HIV/AIDS.

” On the occasion of this year’s World AIDS Day, On behalf of all the people we represent, we call on all government actors to ensure and consider having HIV/AIDS, epidemic emergency preparedness budget item in their budget provisions. we also advocate for the increase in the budget provision where it exist to accommodate at least 60% of the Donor gap left behind.

” We call on all Local Government and councils to wake up to their responsibilities as over 90% of them pay no attention to HIV.AIDS response and majority of them have zero budget for HIV response. This can no longer continue and totally unacceptable. They must be committed and create at least a percentage of their annual budget to HIV/AIDS and epidemic or pandemic response.

“We also like to use this opportunity to request and advocate for prompt and unconditional release of the yearly approved budget allocation to ensure we end inequalities and AIDS in Nigeria as well as contributing to the global effort of ending AIDS by the year 2030.” He said.