By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

THE suspected killer of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former governor of Edo State, Dominion Okoro, has opened up on why she killed the old woman.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Police operatives in Calabar, Cross River State, about a week ago, allegedly killed Mrs Igbinedion on December 1, 2021 and absconded with some of her valuables including jewelry.

The 25-year-old suspect was paraded alongside 427 others arrested for various crimes in the state by the state Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu.

Ogbadu said the suspects were arrested in the fourth quarter of 2021, noting that 32 guns, 420 lives ammunition and 18 vehicles were recovered during the period.

Ogbadu said the suspects would be charged to court, assuring that justice would be done on Mrs. Igbinedion’s killers.

How I killed her — Suspect

Speaking with journalists, Dominion said she had been a maid with the deceased for one year and three months and that she took good care of her.

She said: “We used to massage her body, so on December 1, at about 11pm that day after massaging her body, I made the bed for her to sleep.

“After that I decided to steal her money from the drawer but she saw me and shouted, so I hit her head with a stool and she died. When I counted the money it was N100,000 and jewelry and I ran to Calabar where I was arrested.

“One Glory, who used to work with the woman, asked me to do that. Madam used to send her to deposit money in the bank and also withdrew for her. She told me to kill the woman so that she (glory) will give me part of her money to take care of my baby, who is sick.”

The suspect, who initially refused to talk to journalists, said the police had threatened to kill her if she mentioned her accomplice.

“The man said they will kill me if I mentioned anybody that I am telling lies. The man is a police officer and he is here,” she said.

One of her sisters, Patient Okoro, who was also arrested, said she didn’t know anything about the killing and that her sister only informed her on phone that she had committed murder.

She said she assisted the police in arresting her in Cross River, adding that all those they arrested while searching for her had been released but the police refused to release her.

“My sister is not talking because the police has threatened to kill her if she mentioned her accomplices to journalists,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria