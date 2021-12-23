By Chioma Obinna

In its renewed awareness drive, West African Seasoning Company Limited, WASCO, makers of AJI-NO-MOTO food seasoning product has taken its safety campaign on the food seasoning to journalists under the auspices of Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN.

Speaking at the annual symposium of HEWAN, tagged: Building confidence in COVID-19 vaccines” the company reeled out many health benefits of the seasoning.

The company which has been in existence for over 100 years also and consumed in over 130 countries also introduced the company’s newest addition, “DeliDawa” seasoning.

WASCO’s Corporate Communications Manager; Ikediashi Francisca affirmed that the seasoning also known as Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), was safe for consumption, assuring caterers that the product had long been scientifically proven safe for consumption.

According to her, “Ajino-motto helps in salt reduction in our cooking and also enhances deliciousness of our meals. The Umami taste harmonizes the overall flavour without any compromise to the delicious taste of our meals. Ikediashi says AJI-NO-MOTO® is simply made from sugarcane through the natural process of fermentation and therefore, 100 percent safe for consumption.

Educating the participants further, Ikediashi noted that the seasoning has been safely used as food ingredient since 1909 after it was discovered by a Japanese scientist, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, adding that the product is registered in Nigeria by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Ikediashi provided more safety facts about umami seasoning and gave reasons why Nigerians should not entertain any fear consuming it.

“The benefits of the seasoning include enhancing and promoting the deliciousness of our meals; it is economical; it reduces salt intake and it is rich in glutamate one of the free amino acids. Almost all seasoning contains MSG,” AJI-NO-MOTO® is 100 per cent safe for human consumption, she said.

WASCO is committed to helping Nigerians eat healthy by bringing out the natural taste in cooking through safe and cost-effective seasonings.

She urged Nigerians to dispel any myth or misconception about the product.

“Umami substance is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetables, cheese and milk. Glutamate is also abundant in breast milk. Umami seasoning enhances the taste of dishes and is a universal taste. It is one of the five basic tastes along with sweet, sour, salty and bitter. We have a lot of glutamate in our local foods. Iru, for instance, is umami. When you take Iru, you take a lot of glutamates, she explained.

She added that the product is made from sugarcane through the natural process of fermentation.

She commended members of the association for the engagement and promised that the company remained committed working with them in making AJI-NO-MOTO a household name in food seasoning in Nigeria.

On the latest addiction, Ikediashi mentioned that “DeliDawa” is a powdery seasoning made from fermented locus beans which give more native flavour and taste than local Daddawa, it has no unpleasant smell and no inconvenience of grinding. It is affordable and can be used for a long period of time. Produced and packaged under a hygienic condition, the seasoning can be used for variety of local dishes”