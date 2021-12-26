…He was arrested not kidnapped – POLICE

…Say he is in our custody

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police Command on Sunday confirmed that the former governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, is in their custody.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He said he wanted to make clarification based on the report that Nwosu was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. However, the detail for which Nwosu was arrested was yet to be given.

According to Police, “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in the police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons , advised the general public to always shun fake news.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA