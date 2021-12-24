•It’ll motivate us to do more — COO

By Theodore Opara

THE Chief Operating Officer of Transit Support Services Limited, TSS Mbanu has said that the recent Nigeria Auto Journalists award by the company as the Truck of The Year, will spur them to give the customer the best product and service in the country.

SHACMAN Truck, represented by TSS the winner of the “Truck of the Year” category at the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, Awards held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of the industry and recognise innovation, outstanding service, efficiency and quality.

It also recognises auto brands/model range that has made the largest contribution to road transport efficiency, based on several important criteria including technological innovation, drivers’ comfort, road safety, drivability, fuel economy amongst others.

Receiving the award, Mr. Stanley Mbanu, Chief Operating Officer, COO, TSS Motors, said, “I’m delighted to receive this award on behalf of my company. This recognition is a true indication that the SHACMAN brand has done an excellent job.

“Our goal is to always meet our customers’ expectations and needs and the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association Awards motivation is a clear confirmation that we have also followed the right approach in satisfying our customers by providing exactly what the market demands” he added.

“SHACMAN has delivered trucks that represents a real “state-of-the-art” offering in the heavy and medium duty segment, capable of satisfying not only today’s but also tomorrow’s transport needs.

“Our trucks have proven to be outstanding, not least in fuel economy, thereby boosting both hauler economy.

“The trucks are locally assembled at the TSS plant at Emene, Enugu, equipped with comprehensive after sales services.”

Vanguard News Nigeria