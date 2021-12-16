By Shina Abubakar

A teenager, Iwaku Olatunji, 19, was arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court, Ile-Ife for alleged burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adeshina alleged that sometime in October 2021 at about 1:30am at Parakin Estate Ile-Ife broke into the dwelling house of Mr Kingsley Emmanuel to steal iPhone XR valued at N220,000 and fraudulently withdrew $5,000 from the BTC account.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun-State of Nigeria 2002.



However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences levelled against him while his counsel, Reuben Abeginigo made an oral bail application for his client.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr Elisha Aluko ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional facility pending formal bail application.

He then adjourned the matter till January 25, 2022.



Vanguard News Nigeria