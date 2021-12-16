Bola Tinubu

The Core loyalists of a National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday stormed Ilaro in Ogun state

to seek the support of the residents of the town for the candidature of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

The politicians under the name of SWAGA’23 celebrated its one year anniversary yesterday said they have started mobilising youth, women, market leaders among others in the South-west ahead of 2023.It is worth mentioning that the group indeed have covered several milage and taken the gospel of Asiwaju to not less than four hundreds traditional rulers and several communities in South West of Nigeria.

Asiwaju Tinubu ,who is the former Governor of Lagos State has not formally declared he would be contesting in 2023 but there are enough signal that he is not likely to dissapoint the yearning desires started by this noble group beingbled by Sen Dayo Adeyeye.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) had embarked on sensitisation and public enlightenment on why people should persuade and Support Asiwaju Tinubu to succeed President Muhammad Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu, a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 and his good record continues to stand him out.

SWAGA’23 has already been launched in Lagos, Oyo,Ondo Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States respectively.

The grassroots mobilisation took the team to Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and Ilaro covering the three Senatorial District of the state.

“The crowd was overwhelming and It confirmed the authenticity of the swaga claim of 12 million votes already available for asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”Makinde a critical stakeholder of SWAGA’23 reiterated

The members of the group say the South-West region must be allowed to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023, to ensure fairness and equity.

They said it was high time people of the South-West rediscovered themselves and chart a new political course, that will place them in the mainstream of the country’s politics.

Ogun State Swaga working committee is being led by Sen Gbenga Obadara

Hon Isiaq Akinlade ,Rt Hon Suraj Adekunbi, the team visited palaces of Traditional rulers , leaders of NURTW, religious leaders among others.

Other politicans in the group included, Hon Bosun Oladele the secretary who is also clocking another year on earth today,Hon Ayo Omidiran,Hon Munir Akeem,Hon Deji jakande, Folashade Oba and Funke Fajemisin.