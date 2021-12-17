By James Ogunnaike

A man suspected to be a thief has been found dead under a parked vehicle at a mechanic workshop in Ago Egun area of Idiroko border in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

The yet-to-be identified man was reportedly seen under the vehicle with a hydraulic jack and spanners, fuelling speculations that he was about removing some parts of the vehicle when he died.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

However, it was rumoured that the jack he used in lifting the vehicle failed and the vehicle fell on him, leading to his death.



The Commander of the Ogun State Government-owned So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzalo, confirmed that the Idiroko Division of the Corps reported that, “while on routine patrol, a dead body of a man suspected to be on a theft mission was found with an hydraulic jack and and some set of spanners.”

Ganzalo said the man was suspectedly trying to force himself out under the long abandoned car marked, PKA 579 AA, when he gave up the ghost.

The body, according to him, was discovered at about 6pm at Ago Egun on Thursday.

Ganzallo said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle has been allegedly abandoned and neglected at the scene of the incident, which happens to be a deserted mechanic workshop for almost two years, but all efforts of the owner of the land to get the mechanic engineer to take the car away from the space proved abortive.

“The body of the deceased and the items found at the scene – a red colour hydraulic and scissor jacks, and some sets of spanners, were taken to the Nigeria Police, Idiroko Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution,” he stated.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, did not answer calls to his phone.

